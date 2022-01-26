State links Ntuthuko Shoba's cellphone number to Tshegofatso Pule murder

Muzikayise Malephane has told the High Court that Ntuthuko Shoba used at least two cellphone numbers and a landline phone to contact him.

JOHANNESBURG - The state in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial has linked a phone number to Ntuthuko Shoba, which was used to communicate both with Pule and her convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane.

Wednesday is the third day of trial for Shoba who is accused of masterminding Pule's murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Malephane has turned State witness and is testifying against Shoba.

The 28-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree after having been shot in June 2020.

She was eight months pregnant.

Malephane has told the High Court in Johannesburg that Shoba used at least two cellphone numbers and a landline phone to contact him. But there is a number currently in dispute.

Shoba has denied using this number, but prosecutors have linked that number to him.

Firstly, a call was made from that number to Malephane on 29 May 2020 from Cresta Mall.

That is the mall where Shoba was with Pule to buy clothes for their unborn child.

The court has heard that the same number called Malephane multiple times while he was in Mofolo, Soweto.

Malephane insists that was Shoba calling him to organise Pule's murder.

State prosecutor Faghre Mohammed said they intended on calling a professional to place that number and to link it to Shoba.