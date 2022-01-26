SIU to probe corruption, maladministration allegations at Telkom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation, authorising the probe and recovery of any financial losses from the telecommunications provider.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Wednesday announced it will investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at Telkom.

The investigation will focus on possible maladministration in relation to the sale or disposal of iWay Africa and Africa Online Mauritius, and Multi-links Telecommunications Limited.

The alleged dealings implicating some of the company's employees date back as far as 2006.

A government gazette said the scope of the investigation would include any alleged unlawful appropriation and expenditure of public money or property among other claims.

The president said Telkom, or the state, may have suffered losses that could still be recovered, and civil proceedings could follow.

The SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago said: “The investigation will also extend to contracting and advisory services related to the broadband mobile strategy of Telkom and a payment made thereof in a manner that was not fair and contrary to the legislation.”