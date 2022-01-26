SIU report finds Hamilton Ndlovu linked to irregular contracts with NHLS

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is seeking to recoup more than R172 million from businessman Hamilton Ndlovu, who recently lost his bid to stop further proceedings at the Special Tribunal.

JOHANNESBURG - From the Digital Vibes scandal to the Eastern Cape’s scooter ambulances and the multi-million rand contract between controversial businessman, Hamilton Ndlovu, and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report details the plunder that took place in all spheres of government in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Presidency has made public the report into over 5,000 contracts valued at over R14 billion, which were investigated by the SIU.

Of those, 45 matters constituting a combined value of R2.1 billion have been enrolled with the special tribunal on corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.

The SIU report details how NHLS officials circumvented restrictions on Feliham Trading, which is linked to Hamilton Ndlovu via his fiancee, resulting in the company being awarded a contract worth more than R14 million among others.

The unit also found that Ndlovu was directly and indirectly linked to various other entities which had been irregularly awarded contracts with the NHLS.

Furthermore, analysis of bank accounts revealed that all companies which had been awarded contracts made payments worth more than R42 million into Ndlovu’s account, which may potentially constitute money laundering.

A trial date has been set for 11 and 12 March, while disciplinary referrals were made against eight NHLS officials, three of whom resigned before hearings could begin.

