Shoba didn't want his wife to know he'd impregnated Pule, Malephane tells court

Ntuthuko Shoba is standing trial for allegedly murdering Tshegofatso Pule and defeating the ends of justice in June 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial, Muzikayise Malephane, has told the court that Ntuthuko Shoba wanted her dead because he did not want his wife to know that he had impregnated another woman.

Pule was found tied to a tree and shot to death.

She was eight months pregnant.

Malephane, who turned State witness, is serving a 20-year sentence for killing Pule.

The mood was tense in the courtroom when Malephane detailed how Shoba allegedly wanted Pule to be killed and had agreed to pay him R70,000.

"Mr Shoba said we had to hang Miss Pule at Maraisburg by the bridge," Malephane

Malephane told the court what he thinks Shoba’s motive was.

"Mr Shoba did not want his wife to find out that he impregnated Ms Pule," Malephane.

Malephane is expected to continue with his testimony on Wednesday. He is expected to tell his version of what exactly happened when Pule died on 4 June 2020.