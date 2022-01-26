Shariefa Khan, oldest District 6 land claimant at 100, dies before moving back

Shariefa Khan (100) was given the keys to her new home in April last year. However, the building was flagged for infrastructure faults, such as missing staircase railings, which has delayed claimants moving back home.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's oldest surviving District Six land claimant has passed away before being able to reclaim her home.

Shariefa Khan (100) was given the keys to her new home in April last year.

However, the building was flagged for infrastructure faults, such as missing staircase railings, which has delayed claimants moving back home.

Spokesperson for the District Six Working Committee, Karen Breytenbach, said that it was these delays that robbed Shariefa of the chance to die at home.

"The department isn't allowing anyone to move in yet because they are still fixing up safety issues and defects with the buildings. The City of Cape Town's building inspector told them that they won't issue occupation certificates, which will allow claimants to be fully restituted and to become proper owners of the homes, until safety issues have been sorted out," Breytenbach said.

Back in 1966, thousands of people were forcibly removed from the suburb after it was declared a whites-only area.

Breytenbach said that it was Shariefa's last wish to see justice restored.

"Even if she was very old and she mighty only lived in her house for one day symbolically it was so important. It was her dying wish to be back in District Six in her own home and there are so many other families that are so sad... very elderly parents are also supposed to be restituted and coming back," she said.

The District Six Working Committee has called for urgent pressure to be put on the Land Reforms Department, to speed up the process of safely moving original claimants back home.