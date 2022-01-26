SAHPRA's non-approved COVID drug purchased in Cuba expires in April, Parly hears

The task team has been briefing Parliament’s defence committee on the procurement of drug despite it not being approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

JOHANNESBURG - The ministerial task team investigating the irregular buying of Heberon from Cuba said it needed to be determined whether any steps should be taken against those responsible for purchasing the drug.

The task team briefed Parliament’s defence committee on Wednesday on the procurement of the drug despite it not being approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

The committee has also heard how the medication will expire in April, leading to fruitless expenditure.

The immune booster Heberon, aimed at protecting soldiers from COVID19, was bought under controversial circumstance costing the Department of Defence R260 million.

More than 970,000 vials were delivered at a just over $15 million.

The Auditor-General also determined that the cost of the consignment was irregular expenditure, as proper processes were not followed.

The country is now in a race against time to return the consignment before it expires.

Task team member Dr Cassius Lubisi said the department should urgently return the half a million vials for urgent use in Cuba or face a diplomatic fallout.

“We warned that as we give you this advice to return these, there might be some serious fallout here. If you were to consider this, please engage the Cuban government so that you mitigate, or rather you militate against this fallout.”

The task team said Defence Minister Thandi Modise should consider referring the report to the appropriate structures for determining whether any steps should be taken against any person mentioned in the report.