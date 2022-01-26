SA records 3,197 new COVID infections, 132 deaths

The Health Department said that only 23 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Another 132 COVID-19 related deaths have been discovered in South Africa.

The Health Department said that only 23 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Sunday.

These deaths take the country's known national death toll to 94,397.

South Africa also reported 3,197 new infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle - it works out to a positivity rate of 8.8%.

The latest vaccination stats indicate that just over 29.5 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.