Relatives refuse to post bail for woman who allegedly ordered hit on family

JOHANNESBURG - The family members of a North West woman who apparently confessed to masterminding the murders of her four family members, including her young brother and pregnant sister, said they weren’t willing to post bail for her.

Onthatile Sebati and her co-accused, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone, were granted R10,000 bail in the Brits Magistrates court on Wednesday afternoon under strict conditions.

The matter was postponed to 30 March 2022.