Relatives refuse to post bail for woman who allegedly ordered hit on family
Onthatile Sebati and her co-accused, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone, were granted R10,000 bail in the Brits Magistrates court this afternoon under strict conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - The family members of a North West woman who apparently confessed to masterminding the murders of her four family members, including her young brother and pregnant sister, said they weren’t willing to post bail for her.
Onthatile Sebati and her co-accused, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone, were granted R10,000 bail in the Brits Magistrates court on Wednesday afternoon under strict conditions.
The matter was postponed to 30 March 2022.
Sebati’s family say they feel betrayed by her following revelations of how she plotted and carried out the murder of her family members and then kept the secret for nearly five years.
Her paternal family, who have attended proceedings since December, were visibly angry following Wednesday’s court judgment, granting the three accused bail.
Meanwhile, Sebati’s maternal uncle, said she came to him for money.
The gallery gasped when bail was set at 10 times more than what the applicants said they could afford.
At the same time, all of the accused have been instructed to report to the nearest police station on Mondays and Fridays.