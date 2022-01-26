Police ministry to give update on recent mass shootings in KZN

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be joined by Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to give an update on the progress made in investigating these cases.

Fourteen people were recently killed in two crimes in the province.

It is alleged that the crime in Inanda involved a drive-by shooting that could be drug-related.

"The briefing will also see the South African Police Service provide updates on other cases of murder within the province where significant progress has been made," said ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.