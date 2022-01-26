Go

Police discover remains of a teenager in Bredasdorp

FILE: Picture: freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have discovered the remains of a teenager near Otterbaai, in Bredasdorp.

The deceased is estimated to have been between 16 and 18 years old, and it's believed the remains were buried about a year ago.

"Members of police forensics were called to the scene; it was confirmed that the remains are in fact a human skeleton of a man estimated between the ages of 16 and 18. Anyone with information on any missing person is urged to call the police," said the Police's Frederick Van Wyk.

