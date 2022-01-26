Pandor calls for restoration of democratic rule in Burkina Faso after coup

CAPE TOWN - The Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, has called for the urgent restoration of democractic rule, condemning the military take over in Burkino Faso.

The West African nation has been left shaken following yet another coup attempt this weekend.

Military leaders have detained President Roch Kabore, who reportedly survived an assassination attempt earlier this week.

His whereabouts are still unknown at this stage.

Effective Tuesday, all land and sea borders were shut down.

This is the fourth coup that the country has witnessed in just the last year.

The minister's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, said that plans were underway to help evacuate stranded South African citizens.

"Commenting on developments in Burkina Faso, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said that loss of life must be avoided at all costs and stakeholders must resort to dialogue. The South African government strongly rejects the seizure of power by any group or individuals as this reverses democracy and development."