Over 3,000 pupils still waiting to be placed - WCED

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a week since the 2022 academic year started for coastal schools and some pupils in the Western Cape have still not yet been placed in schools.

The provincial Education Department said that there were just over 3,000 pupils waiting to be placed in classrooms.

The provincial Standing Committee on Education was briefed by the department on Tuesday.

The Western Cape Education Department's Archie Lewis said that "in-time" applications were steadily dropping, however, he said that late applications were increasing.

"During the time of examinations, and progression and promotion, parents applied in-person to the schools. Those applications could only be processed by the schools in this year," Lewis said.

One hundred and seventy-three units were approved for implementation by the Department of Public Works.

Lewis said that there was an undertaking that 105 would have been completed by December/January and the remaining 68 by April.

But only 34 have been completed.

Some placement hotspots include Mitchells Plain, Eerste River, Mfuleni and Delft.