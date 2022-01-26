Motshekga says safety in schools remains a priority for her department

School safety has been questioned after Phomolong Secondary School deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane was shot dead while leaving her school on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that safety in schools remained a priority for her department as they focused on providing a conducive environment for learning and teaching.

Safety has been questioned after Phomolong Secondary School deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane was shot dead while leaving her school on Friday.

Gunmen opened fire on her vehicle.

The killing of Ngedane has brought safety in schools to the spotlight.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that many schools continued to grapple with violent incidents.

"We are concerned, not only myself as minister, we are concerned as a sector. I was also getting reports from the MEC about other incidents we heard of a principal who was killed in Lens, a robbery happening in Springs, so we just really feel vulnerable, we feel under siege but on the other hand, we do get lots of support from communities, I can't complain about it. We just have to continue to really improve the security systems that we have," Minister Motshekga said.

The suspects are still at large and police have appealed to anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.

The motive for the killing is not yet known.