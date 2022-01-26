More than 10,000 operations couldn't be carried out Groote Schuur due to COVID

The hospital, like many others, has had to delay most medical procedures to care for coronavirus patients.

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital couldn't carry out over 10,000 operations over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital, like many others, has had to delay most medical procedures to care for coronavirus patients.



Resources had to be redirected to deal with COVID-19 cases.

Humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, has donated R5 million to the health facility to cut the backlog in medical procedures.

Head of general surgery, Professor Lydia Cairncross: "We're talking about patients with chronic back and joint pain who were waiting for joint replacements, we're talking about patients who are slowly going blind as they wait for cataract surgery, which is a simple and effective curative procedure."