Malema suggests SSA placed under Gungubele to help fund ANC leadership battles

EFF leader Julius Malema suggested that the money will be used for the internal African National Congress (ANC) leadership contest, just as the commission of inquiry into state capture heard had happened in the past.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has questioned the timing of placing the country’s State Security Agency (SSA) under Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele.

He’s suggested that the money will be used for the internal African National Congress (ANC) leadership contest, just as the commission of inquiry into state capture heard had happened in the past.

The EFF leader even recalled the testimony of a spy who said that they carried bag loads of cash to the ANC’s 2017 elective conference.

Malema has referred to private donations for the controversial CR17 campaign, which was used to further ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitions to become the party’s president and ultimately the country’s head of state.

An EFF media briefing never wraps without the party’s leader Malema dropping nuggets of wisdom about the inner workings of factions and leaders at his previous political home, the ANC.

This week’s insights focused on the State Security Agency, more so the slush fund, and why the SSA had been placed under Minister Mondli Gungubele.

Malema claimed it all has to do with the upcoming ANC elective conference.

"They took that money because he's going to conference this year, he's going to need that money because the Oppenheimers, the Ruperts and all the CR17 people, they can no longer donate. They are very scared," Malema said.

He also reminded journalists of what members of the agency had said in the past about the state’s money and the ANC’s contests.

"In the commission, there is a spy that says we carried cash of the SSA to Nasrec slush fund," Malema said.

The ANC has struggled to move away from the CR17 saga, with Ramaphosa now facing a grilling before Scopa due to leaked audio about the role of money in the party’s campaigns.