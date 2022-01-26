IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for hypertension treatment

The party has confirmed on Wednesday that Buthelezi is being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been hospitalised.

It’s understood he is undergoing medical tests after falling ill on Monday.

Family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi said they would update the public should his medical condition change.

“Doctors are running tests to see if all is well after discovering his high blood pressure on Monday. He is stable, and we hope for the best. We will communicate with the public as soon as the doctors tell us what they found in the tests.”