Gift of the Givers appeals for donations for Groote Schuur Hospital surgeries

The NGO has donated R5 million to kickstart a Groote Schuur Hospital project aiming to reduce the massive backlog in patients waiting for essential surgery at the facility.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman has reiterated calls for government to improve its support of the country’s public healthcare sector.

His goal is to generate more funds that’ll allow the healthcare facility to perform at least 1,500 surgical procedures over the space of a year.

Sooliman has appealed to individuals and businesses to support the initiative and help Groote Schuur Hospital raise R15 million for the essential surgeries project.

Hospital CEO doctor Bhavna Patel said the most deserving patients would be the first in line.

Patel said the hospital would be providing the theatre space, equipment, consumables as well as the surgical expertise needed to ensure these essential surgeries are run in tandem with the hospital's normal workload of surgeries.