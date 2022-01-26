George residents urged to avoid illegal power connections after child’s death

It's believe the child died after touching an illegally energised fence that ran past her home to nearby informal settlements.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's George Municipality is on Wednesday urging residents to avoid illegal electrical connections, follow the death of a child.

Four-year-old Ophayo Tukushe was electrocuted on Saturday.

This incident came just days after George's Electro-Technical Department tried removing illegal connections in the area.

Mayoral spokesperson, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe, said this loss of life could have been avoided.

“The mayor issued a stern warning to the citizens of George to refrain from the illegal installation of connections as they pose a fatal injury to society. We’re deeply saddened by this tragedy, the child’s future has been stolen from her and we cannot imagine the pain her parents and loved ones must be feeling.”