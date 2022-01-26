General manager appears in court for defrauding security company of R2.1m

Aaron Mofokeng was arrested in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday morning and has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - A general manager arrested of defrauding R2.1 million from a security company he was working for is set to apply for bail in the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Aaron Mofokeng was arrested in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday morning and has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

He made a first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Police said that Mofokeng added 56 ghost employees to the North West based company's books who each were paid around R5,000 monthly from 2019 until 2020.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said that he funneled money from their fake bank accounts to his own.

“The suspect allegedly received undue payments of approximately R2.1 million over a period of 12 months,” Mogale said.