Convicted hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli doesn't value human life, court hears

DURBAN - The Eskhawini Regional Court has heard that convicted hitman, Fisokuhle Ntuli, who was sentenced to six terms of life imprisonment and 39 years, deserved to be removed from society permanently.

He is also a potential suspect in another 14 cases in Gauteng.

Magistrate Sifiso Madida told the court that the convicted criminal had no regard for human life.

Ntuli sat in the dock with a mask on, looking at the magistrate and also turning to the translator.

He appeared very calm and relaxed, with the magistrate saying that he had not shown any remorse for the crimes he committed.

Before handing down judgment, Magistrate Madida told the court that Ntuli did not value human life.



"The deceased in count one was shot in front of a multitude of people and with absolute disregard of their presence. In count nine, he shot his own cousin seven times, obviously to ensure that he dies," the magistrate said.

He also pointed out the trauma the families of his victims went through and were still going through.