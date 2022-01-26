DA files court bid to scrap rotational learning at schools

Rotational learning was introduced to help schools safely operate under strict COVID-19 conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed papers in the Preoria High Court in a bid to scrap rotational learning and get all children back into school on a daily basis.

Party leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday said the system was being implemented in order to satisfy the government’s social distancing rule in classrooms, which was one metre for primary school children and one and a half metres for high school children.

He said this rule was plainly unconstitutional and violated children’s constitutional rights to basic education, nutrition, equality and children’s best interests.

“Government has failed to provide a justification at all. On the contrary, it is now ignoring their own scientific advice from the ministerial advisory committee.”

Steenhuisen said pupils' access to basic education was being severely stunted under the rotational model, which will negatively impact the rest of their lives.