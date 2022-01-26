City Power says it is working through backlog to repair power outages

Areas affected include Hursthill, Northriding, Alexandra, the Mulbarton substation and Witpoortjie.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that it was working through Wednesday morning's backlog of more than 700 calls about power outages in several areas in Johannesburg.

City Power is asking for patience, especially in Northriding where the power has been off since Tuesday.

Contract workers are now helping out to speed up the restoration time in some areas.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that in Kya Sand, cable theft was also causing outages this morning.

"Two cables were stolen in the area. We have teams on-site with the materials and also for the repairs. It will take most of the morning for those," Mangena said.