CGE describes treatment of Amathole Municipality councillor as inhumane

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality on Wednesday described the treatment of Amathole District Municipality's councillor Nanziwe Rulashe as inhumane.

Rulashe was dragged on the floor by security guards after a heated meeting at the municipality's head offices in East London on Monday.

The assault has since sparked outrage.

The commission's Javu Baloyi said municipal premises represented the integrity of local government and should be places of safety for all workers and members of the public.

“Although we note and welcome the arrest of the suspect in this matter, we condemn any acts of violence and bullying in the workplace. We trust that law enforcement authorities will take the necessary step to investigate the alleged conduct of all people engaged in the brawl.”