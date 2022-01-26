Cele: KZN SAPS making progress in finding suspects behind multiple murders

Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media at the Durban central police station on Wednesday afternoon.

DURBAN - Police said they were making progress in finding those responsible for the recent shooting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal.

There have been several multiple shootings in different parts of the province over the past month.

On 14 of January, six people were shot dead at Inanda, north of Durban, while at eight people were killed in Richmond on the same day.

And in the most recent attack last Sunday, four men were killed in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

The police ministry said arrests had been made in the Inanda and Richmond cases while they were still chasing a lead the in KwaMakhutha incident.

Cele said: “The multidisciplinary operation was conducted in the Richmond area and resulted in the arrest of seven suspects. In the KwaMakhutha shooting, the investigations are ongoing and police are following up on strong leads.”

He also said they would not let the province be turned into a battlefield again.