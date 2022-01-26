Cane Growers’ Association prioritises selling locally produced sugar

This follows the launch of its 'home sweet, home' campaign with the aim of educating consumers about the threats the local industry is facing when it comes to the influx of cheap sugar imports.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cane Growers Association has partnered with local supermarkets to prioritise selling only locally produced sugar.

Currently, South Africa is getting most of its sugar from Brazil and eSwatini and the association on Wednesday said this posed a huge challenge to the 21,000 small-scale growers, and the one million people the industry supported.

Its CEO Thomas Funke said: “We are hopeful that Shoprite’s commitment will encourage other retailers and industry stakeholders to take steps to ensure the success of the master plan.”

The association said the sugar industry had faced serious challenges over the past decade including droughts, adding that the aim of the campaign was not only to encourage consumers to buy locally produced sugar but to also safeguard rural jobs.