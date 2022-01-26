Prince Buthelezi in high spirits after hospital admission: family spokesperson

Earlier on Wednesday, the IFP confirmed that its founder and the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation is being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The spokesperson for the Buthelezi family, Bhekuyise Buthelezi, on Wednesday said Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was in high spirits and doing well following his admission to hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IFP confirmed that its founder and the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation is being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital.

Dr Bhekuyise said the prince's family took a decision to have him admitted out of concern for his health.

“He is healthy and strong for someone his age. It was his blood pressure that went up and it is being controlled currently.”

Prince Buthelezi has contracted and recovered from COVID-19 twice since 2020, but the family spokesperson said this had not been highlighted as an issue by doctors.

It's unclear when the 93-year-old political leader will be released from hospital, but Buthelezi said the family hoped and believed it would be soon.