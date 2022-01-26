ANC accuses DA, WC govt of cover-up around misconduct allegations against Fritz

A war of words has broken out between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) over the suspension of the Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz.

The ANC is accusing the DA and the Western Cape government of a cover-up around the misconduct allegations against Fritz.

The provincial legislature Speaker has refused the party's request to summon Premier Alan Winde to face questions on the debacle.

The DA's Reagan Allen said that the ANC was politicising the issue.

"Rather than respecting the request for confidentiality of whistleblowers and despite the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, the ANC has requested that the matter be played out on a national platform in the National Council of Provinces even though this isn't their mandate. The ANC's opportunistic attempt to throw mud at the DA may unintentionally cause harm and distress for those involved," Allen said.

The ANC's Pat Lekker said that the only privacy to be protected is that of the victim.

"The privacy that must be protected here is that of the victim and no one is asking for the identity of the victim, we can never stoop that low. They are trying to spin the story and trying to bring a focus onto the ANC whilst they are covering up desperately," Lekker said.