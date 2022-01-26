Amathole Municipality wants action taken against those who manhandled councillor

Councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was dragged on the floor by security guards after a heated meeting at the municipality's head offices in East London.

JOHANNESBURG - The Amathole District Municipality wants action taken against those who manhandled a councillor.

Monday's assault was caught on video.

"The municipality has also requested the security company that provides services to the municipality to act against security officials that were responsible for the unfortunate act of violence and to provide a report regarding remedial actions taken," said the municipality's Nonceba Vuso.

Several arrests have since been made and the head of security has reportedly been suspended.