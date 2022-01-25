Winde's office confirms 4 Community Safety officials suspended alongside Fritz

The office of Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has confirmed these latest suspensions as an internal investigation into misconduct continues.

CAPE TOWN - Four Western Cape Community Safety Department officials have been suspended.

It comes after MEC Albert Fritz was also placed on suspension.

The premier won't divulge any details, saying that the matter is confidential.

Winde has, however, said that the allegations against Fritz were serious.

His spokesperson Odette Cason said that given that the officials in question were public servants, the investigation was being conducted in accordance with labour laws.

She said that they hoped that the probe was finalised expeditiously.