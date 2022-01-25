Vinpro: Producers expecting smaller wine grape crop

Wine body Vinpro said this was mainly due to a decrease in vineyards, high disease pressure and heatwaves in certain regions.

CAPE TOWN - With the 2022 harvest season on the horizon, South African wine producers expect a smaller wine grape crop.



Wine body Vinpro on Tuesday said this was mainly due to a decrease in vineyards, high disease pressure and heatwaves in certain regions.

Its spokesperson Wanda Augustyn said: “We attribute the overall decline in 2022 to areas like the Northern Cape and the Robertson regions.”

She added the ripening period was cooler than normal, but heatwaves in December and January caught some vineyards off guard, causing sunburn damage to grapes.