Two women hospitalised after being injured in Ferndale hit-and-run

Paramedics said that the pair - believed to be in their 40's - were struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hill and Kent roads.

A woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Ferndale, Johannesburg on 24 January 2022. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two women are being treated in hospital on Tuesday morning after being injured in a hit-and-run crime in Ferndale, Johannesburg.

One of the women was critically injured and was airlifted to hospital while the other was transported in an ambulance.

Neither the driver nor the vehicle were found on the scene.

Police are now investigating the crime.

