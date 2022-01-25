Two women hospitalised after being injured in Ferndale hit-and-run

Paramedics said that the pair - believed to be in their 40's - were struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hill and Kent roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Two women are being treated in hospital on Tuesday morning after being injured in a hit-and-run crime in Ferndale, Johannesburg.

One of the women was critically injured and was airlifted to hospital while the other was transported in an ambulance.