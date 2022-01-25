Stats SA to spend R3.2 billion on nationwide census

Statistics South Africa is targeting 17 million households to collect demographic data in the census scheduled for next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that it will spend R3.2 billion on the nationwide population and housing census scheduled for next month.

The entity is targeting 17 million households to collect demographic data.

The census was meant to take place last year, 10 years after the last one in 2011, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.