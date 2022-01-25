Go

Stats SA to spend R3.2 billion on nationwide census

Statistics South Africa is targeting 17 million households to collect demographic data in the census scheduled for next month.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya at a briefing on 25 January 2022 outlining Stats SA's state of readiness for Census 2022. Picture: GCIS
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya at a briefing on 25 January 2022 outlining Stats SA's state of readiness for Census 2022. Picture: GCIS
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that it will spend R3.2 billion on the nationwide population and housing census scheduled for next month.

The entity is targeting 17 million households to collect demographic data.

The census was meant to take place last year, 10 years after the last one in 2011, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stats SA will also be relying on online data collection for the first time in its history but has, however, raised concern over slow registration uptake.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya explained the significance of the census.

"As government, we would want Stats SA as independent as they are to collate data that is going to help us to understand the household. How many people are employed? How many are not employed? Who is at school? Who is not at school? Who is at crèche? Who is not in a crèche? Why are they not so? And the household income," Siweya said.

WATCH: How Census 2022 will happen

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA