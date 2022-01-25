Stats SA calls on all foreign nationals to participate in upcoming census

The entity said it was only concerned with data collection and no other details as it sought to ease the fears of those whose status was questionable.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA said it would use three methods to collect population and household data in the upcoming national census next month.

These are self-enumeration where people can disclose information through computer-assisted web interviews, telephone and personal interviews where field workers capture information in person.

The entity gave a briefing on Tuesday on its readiness to start the demographic count, which will cost R3.2 billion to carry out.

Statistician general Risenga Maluleke said while there had been a slow uptake in registrations for the census, even unregistered people would be counted.

“What happens if I don’t register? Stats SA will count you. Even when you are not registered it means that you will be counted by people who will be coming out there in the form of field workers on personal interviews, where they will knock on your door.”

He added that outreach strategies would be employed to encourage the public, more so those apprehensive about sharing their details to take part in the exercise.

The last population and household census was in 2011.

ALL MIGRANTS MUST PARTICIPATE

Statistics SA has called on foreign nationals in the country, whether here legally or illegally, to take part in next month’s national population and household census.

Stats SA will commence with the census from 3 February until 28 February.

Maluleke has emphasised that for the government to know how many people are in need of services, including health provision, they need to know the status of everyone in South Africa.

Stats SA hopes to reach 17 million households.

