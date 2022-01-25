Sisulu: Steps being taken to deal with dept's unqualified audit by AG

The department received an unqualified audit but with matters of emphasis for the 2021/2022 financial year, while SA Tourism was given a qualified audit with findings.

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday said steps were being taken to deal with issues raised by the Auditor-General with regard to her department’s annual report and that of its entity, South African Tourism.

Sisulu and officials from her department and SA Tourism appeared before Parliament’s oversight committee on tourism on Tuesday.

Not a word was said at the meeting about Sisulu’s current stand-off with the Presidency over her comments on South Africa’s Constitution and judiciary during the meeting.

The minister praised the tourism committee for its determination in exercising oversight over her portfolio.

“I am encouraged by your passionate concern to see tourism playing its role in increasing its contribution to the economic growth of our country, increasing its contribution to the GDP and becoming a driving force behind job creation.”

Sisulu, her director general and the acting chairperson of SA Tourism, advocate Mojanku Gumbi, detailed steps being taken to address concerns raised by the Auditor-General.

“The department and SA Tourism have developed corrective and audit-action plans through which they have started addressing the audit issues brought by the AG and which you raised sharply with us.”

Issues included procurement and supply chain irregularities and R16,500 in tourism COVID relief funds redeemed by people registered as deceased.