SA's COVID death tolls rises to 94,265 as 1,332 new infections detected

Another 88 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed here in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Another 88 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed here in South Africa, taking the country's known death toll to 94,265.

However, the Health Department said that only 14 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours.

This means that the other 74 people died sometime before Saturday.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 1,332 people tested positive for the virus - it works out to a 7.8% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, 29.4 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.