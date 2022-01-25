Resignations, retirements and deaths taking toll on police force - ISS

Aside from budget cuts in this sector to the tune of R26 billion over the next three years, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said that the SAPS has also taken a knock after many resignations and deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - It's being estimated that 11,000 police officers and 2,000 detectives have resigned or retired during the pandemic, with more law enforcement officers expected to leave this year.

Aside from budget cuts in this sector to the tune of R26 billion over the next three years, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said that the SAPS has also taken a knock after many resignations and deaths.

The institute also pointed out that police were not able to train and recruit new officers, which was having a massive impact on our force.

Independent security analyst for the ISS, Ziyanda Stuurman, said that police were under-trained and under-resourced.

"It's going to be a real challenge for them to essentially make up for the last two years that they haven't been able to recruit as they normally would," Stuurman said.