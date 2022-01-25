Ramaphosa authorises release of final SIU report on COVID procurement contracts

The SIU investigated over 5,000 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers worth more than R14 billion.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the release of the final report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on questionable contracts relating to the country's COVID-19 response.

This includes the probe into the Digital Vibes scandal, which saw the resignation of Zweli Mkhize as health minister.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation to the SIU for the work done over the past 18 months.



He's also lauded whistleblowers and other witnesses who provided information to investigators.

The SIU investigated over 5,000 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers worth more than R14 billion.

The president's said that if the unit found evidence that a criminal offence had been committed, it was obliged to refer these matters to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The SIU can also institute civil proceedings for the recovery of any losses incurred by the state.

But the report does not include details of ongoing investigations into allegations received by the SIU after the timeline set for the final report to be concluded.

The organisation expects these matters to be completed between March and April.

READ: SIU's final report on COVID procurement contracts

Final Consolidated Report for Proclamation R23 of 2020 122021 Excluding Ongoing Matters by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd