Pule murder case: 'Shoba initially offered me R7k to kill her'

Convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane, the man who confessed to killing Pule, has taken the witness stand testifying against Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind.

JOHANNESBURG - The State's star witness in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case has told the Johannesburg High Court that he was initially offered a mere R7,000 to find a person to murder the pregnant woman.

He turned State witness and is already serving a 20-year sentence as part of his plea bargain.

The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep while she was eight months pregnant.

When he made his way into court, acting judge Stuart Wilson ordered that Malephane's leg irons be removed to allow him to give his testimony comfortably.

In sweatpants and a bright orange t-shirt, Malephane settled into his seat ready to give his account.

He told the court that he and Shoba knew each other from high school and in their adult years they partied together.

He said in 2020, months before Pule's murder, Shoba approached him to help him find a person who could murder her.

Malephane said Shoba made a monetary offer to him: “The second time, he raised the figure to R20,000 and I told him that the money that he was offering was too little.”

He said Shoba also gave specifications on how Pule should be killed.

As proceedings continue, Wilson has also ordered that Shoba's leg irons be removed but is waiting for advice from the judge president.