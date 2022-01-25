PP ‘puzzled’ by Mabuyane’s efforts to discredit alleged corruption against him

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was basing her remarks on public utterances made by Oscar Mabuyane, slamming the document during the African National Congress’ 110 anniversary in Ngcobo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector on Tuesday said she was disappointed and puzzled by Eastern Cape Premier's Oscar Mabuyane's supposed efforts to discredit a report on alleged corruption levelled against him.

In her report, Mkwebane found that Mabuyane and Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela improperly benefited from the R1.1 million earmarked for the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial service.

Mabuyane and Madikizela challenged the report in court and were granted an interim interdict to stay Public Protector's remedial action.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mkhwebane said Mabuyane's conduct was unbecoming.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “The Public Protector of South Africa calls on the premier to respect the Oath of Office that he took and swore to be faithful to and respect and uphold the Constitution.”