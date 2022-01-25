Police investigating after video shows ANC councillor dragged from office

Video footage shows security guards dragging Councillor Nanziwe Rulashe through the Amathole District Municipality's head offices.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after an African National Congress (ANC) councillor was manhandled by security guards at municipal offices in East London.

The ANC has condemned Monday's incident which saw councillor Nanziwe Rulashe dragged on the floor.

The ANC's Loyiso Magqashela said that the party had been briefed on what happened.

"They were having strat planning, the department which she was assigned to meet. Unfortunately, the strat plan was not done through her, then when she queried that then there was a misunderstanding and security was instructed to come and get rid of her," Magqashela said.

The ANC is appalled, saying that what made the incident even worse was that the guards appeared to be taking their orders from a woman who'd claimed to be head of security.

The altercation apparently occurred after a heated meeting.

Rulashe has lodged an assault complaint with police.