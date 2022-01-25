NCID says many malaria cases being misdiagnosed as COVID
The NCID said that both malaria and COVID-19 have similar non-specific early symptoms including fever, chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle pain.
CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that despite the country entering its peak malaria season, many malaria cases were being misdiagnosed as COVID-19.
The NICD's Dr Jaishree Raman said that undiagnosed and untreated malaria rapidly progresses to severe illness, with a potentially fatal outcome.
"Any individual presenting with fever or flu-like illness or who resides in a malaria area like Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal or Mpumalanga or if they've travelled to a malaria-risk area, especially Mozambique in the last six weeks, they must be tested for malaria," Raman said.
