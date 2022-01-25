Motshekga urges Phomolong pupils to resume classes after teacher murdered
Their deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane was gunned down on school premises in Tembisa on Friday.
TEMBISA - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is calling on Phomolong Secondary pupils to do their best in the face of tragedy and continue with learning.
Police are still searching for her killers.
Motshekga has encouraged pupils at the school to focus on the 2022 curriculum while police look for the killers who murdered their vice principal.
[WATCH]: @GautengProvince Education MEC @Lesufi expressed his sincerest gratitude for the support the Department has received from @DBE_SA and many other stakeholders. | @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/mCqLavowcEGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 25, 2022
[WATCH]: @DBE_SA Minister Angie Motshekga addressed the school community of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa today and expressed her undying support for the school through the challenges they are facing. | @Lesufi @ElijahMhlanga pic.twitter.com/k18xP9sdHAGauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 25, 2022
“I want to say to the teachers here that their pain is our pain. And I want to say to the pupils that we love and care for you and you are everything to us. You are the future of this country,” Motshekga said.
The minister has also called on the country to stop speculating about the motive behind Ngendane’s murder.
She visited the school with Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi.
Motshekga is hoping to get more details around the shooting and she’s due to pay her respects to Ngendane’s grieving family later on Tuesday.
