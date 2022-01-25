Motshekga urges Phomolong pupils to resume classes after teacher murdered

Their deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane was gunned down on school premises in Tembisa on Friday.

TEMBISA - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is calling on Phomolong Secondary pupils to do their best in the face of tragedy and continue with learning.

Police are still searching for her killers.

Motshekga has encouraged pupils at the school to focus on the 2022 curriculum while police look for the killers who murdered their vice principal.