Motshekga calls for end to speculation around murder of Phomolong teacher

Minister Angie Motshekga, who visited the school on Tuesday, said she hoped to get more details around the circumstances of the attack when she visited the family.

TEMBISA - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has again called for an end to speculation about the motive behind the shooting of Phomolong Secondary School deputy principal, Thembisile Ngedani.

Ngendane was shot dead while leaving the school in Tembisa on Friday.

The killing of 50-year-old Ngedani has been linked with rumours of organised crime.

VIDEO: Motshekga: Phomolong teacher was not shot by pupil that failed matric

Police are still investigating the motive for the murder.

The minister has urged the public to refrain from spreading false information: “But I think what I found in the media was very shocking, very demoralising. I was shocked when they said one of our children has killed her. So, I am looking forward to the police getting the correct culprit.”

A police task team has been assigned to investigate the killing of the deputy principal.

Meanwhile, Motshekga said funeral preparations were under way