Mervyn Dirks’ efforts to have suspension lifted unsuccessful

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks approached the court in an urgent basis for his suspension to be lifted but it was struck off the roll on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Mervyn Dirks’ efforts to stay in his position has been dealt a heavy blow in the Western Cape High Court.

Dirks approached the court in an urgent basis for his suspension to be lifted but it was struck off the roll on Tuesday.

The ANC parliamentary caucus booted him last week after he approached the National Assembly's finance watchdog, Scopa, to have President Cyril Ramaphosa investigated.

He claimed that the president was aware of state funding being used for ANC campaigning.