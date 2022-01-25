Malema: Secretary of Parly must account for ‘negligence’ after blaze

Malema during his media briefing on Tuesday morning, following his party's third plenum rubbished claims that there was a more sinister cause to the fire which broke out in parliament at the beginning of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - Flames that set the country’s National Assembly ablaze were nothing more than a case of negligence, so said Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema as he called for the secretary of Parliament to take responsibility.

Malema, during his media briefing on Tuesday morning following his party's third plenum, rubbished claims that there was a more sinister cause to the fire that broke out in Parliament at the beginning of the year.

Zandile Mafe has been accused of starting that fire.

But Malema said there was no such, instead he called for former Speaker Thandi Modise, current Speaker Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula and secretary of Parliament Baby Tyawa to be held responsible for the fire.

Due to the incident, this year’s State of the Nation Address will be held at the Cape Town City Hall.

Malema said what happened to the National Assembly was a technical problem and if the politicians can't take responsibility, it should all land on the Tyawa's shoulders.

“Parliament belongs to the secretary. A person who shows remorse, even if there was nothing wrong that she did, she must say out of respect, 'you have assigned me to look after this place and I did not do what was expected.'”

The EFF commander in chief also criticised the inspectors from the City of Cape Town, saying he believed there was an issue with the wiring, which should have been picked up a long time ago by the metro’s inspectors.

“From time to time, they must inspect if we are fire compliant to check if they did not have to revoke the occupational certificate of Parliament.”