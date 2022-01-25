Malema: Disbandment of Limpopo structures was due to low votes during LGE

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday confirmed the decision, which he announced to his party during its weekend plenum.

JOHANNESBURG - A serious decline in support and walking in the footsteps of Cope in Limpopo are the reasons why Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he had to disband the entire province and its structures.

He said Limpopo had long showed signs of being stuck and in need of an intervention.

Malema said a similar decision was taken with KwaZulu-Natal in the past and now the province was showing significant growth.

Although the Limpopo EFF is spearheaded by a staunch Malema loyalist Jossey Buthane, he said the province only grew by a thousand votes in 2019 and hadn’t improved.

Malema said the party couldn’t sit back and fold its arms: “The ANC being voted 85% in this age that we are in. Once the ANC gets 85% of the votes, it’s a clear sign that we are not there, the ANC is cruising alone.”

A leadership collective led by former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Rebecca Mohlala, Mgcini Tshwaku and former treasurer general Leigh-Ann Mathys has been deployed to the province.

Their task is to rebuild all constitutional structures and recruit new members ahead of the province’s people’s assembly.