Labour inspectors turn attention to COVID impact on WC hospitality sector

Labour inspectors CAPE TOWN - COVID-19’s impact on the Western Cape’s hospitality sector will come under the spotlight during workplace visits by the Department of Employment and Labour. Labour inspectors in the province kicked off site visits to businesses in the sector on Monday to assess their compliance with employment regulations. #LabourInspections Esau says the target is to visit at least 500 businesses over this period. KB pic.twitter.com/T2GWsklvje EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 24, 2022

Inspectors will, over the course of the coming week, knock on the doors of at least 500 business entities.

Manager at Camps Bay’s Primi Seacastle guesthouse, Andrew Godongwana, said that they were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn't have lots of guests and local supporters were unable to help us keep it running and we had to close some of our other properties," Godongwana said.

Provincial Chief Inspector, David Esau, said that businesses were also being assessed based on the compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) as well as the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.

"We have made a plea to all the labour federations to provide us with companies that we should visit but we also have our own national database that we are working from," Esau said.

Esau said that some of the 325 inspectors would be deployed to businesses in the Cape Town CBD and Bloubergstrand, while others will focus on the Overberg and Strand regions.