KZN DBE reopens schools in Mkhambathini after teachers received threats

Provincial Education Department officials were forced to delay the reopening of 11 schools last week.

CAPE TOWN - All schools have finally reopened in Kwazulu-Natal's Mkhambathini area.

Provincial Education Department officials were forced to delay the reopening of 11 schools last week.

This after some teachers and principals received threatening calls allegedly from members of the community.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and the premier have held several meetings in recent days to find a way to get all children back into classrooms.

The gates at 11 schools in the Mkhambathini area were locked with heavy chains and padlocks and whenever principals and teachers tried to gain access, they would receive anonymous phone calls threatening their lives.

The community's grievances have nothing to do with education. The department said they were related to a dispute among traditional leadership regarding succession to the throne.