Hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli handed six life terms plus 39 years for multiple crimes
Ntuli was found guilty and convicted of 11 charges in October last year. These include multiple murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of unlawful ammunition and firearms.
DURBAN - Multiple murder accused hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli, who was arrested for killing an African National Congress (ACN) councillor in KwaNongoma in 2016, has been sentenced to six life imprisonments and 39 years.
Ntuli was found guilty and convicted of 11 charges in October last year.
These include multiple murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of unlawful ammunition and firearms.
[BREAKING NEWS] The Esikhawini Regional Court has sentenced accused hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli to six life imprisonments and 39 years, he can only be considered for a release on parole after serving 25 years behind bars. #FisokuhleNtuli -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/dxUbaZQVDZEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 25, 2022
He was sentenced by the Esikhawini Regional Court in Richards Bay on Tuesday.
"On each of these six counts, the accused is sentenced to life imprisonment. On count three of attempted murder, he is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. On counts eight and 11, the possession of ammunition, he is sentenced to two years imprisonment on each count. Seven, possession of prohibited firearm, he is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Count 10, also the count of possession of a prohibited firearm, he is sentenced to 15 years imprisonment," the judge pronounced.