Hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli handed six life terms plus 39 years for multiple crimes

Ntuli was found guilty and convicted of 11 charges in October last year. These include multiple murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of unlawful ammunition and firearms.

DURBAN - Multiple murder accused hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli, who was arrested for killing an African National Congress (ACN) councillor in KwaNongoma in 2016, has been sentenced to six life imprisonments and 39 years.

