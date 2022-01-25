HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: An open call to cancel December

OPINION

You know, I have been thinking about this for a couple of years now … Why have we not cancelled December yet? Every year we do the same thing in December. We slog and slave through the time we have which is marketed as a holiday or free time or that necessary break and breathing space we all need at the end of the year. But really, December is just more work than work itself is. At the end of December what we need is a holiday. But we don’t get one. What we get instead is January.

You know how they say that turning the geyser on and off doesn’t actually save electricity but uses more because you have to power it up every time? (I don’t know if this is true but let’s go with it anyway), that’s exactly what Decembers are. Tricking ourselves into switching off when really it just takes more out of you to switch back on again in a new year when we could just go with the flow and carry on.

No, I am not arguing that we replace December with November. I am asking for an 11-month year that just flows on to the next without faking celebrations and masking stress and anxiety with Santa Clause and celebrating the birth of Christ on a fictionalised date and way too many social commitments. I would rather keep being tired than act like I am not for a month when, in fact, I am just more tired than the whole year combined by the time the 12th month of the year ends.

As the human race, I feel, we should by now have evolved past December and just slid peacefully into the rhythm of a new January without a break in momentum and those insufferable silent moments between that you steal for yourself between braais so that you can wonder about what your goals should be and how you’re not living to your full potential and how you’re going to go to gym. All these things can happen in moderation all year round without December and here are some things you can do every single day without having to deep dive into a Kafkaesque frenzy on the 31st day of December.

Of course, there are many once-off things that people get to do in December that they look forward to for an entire year … putting up the Christmas tree or hanging the Christmas lights, for example. Pulling that Christmas cracker and opening up presents you have received for no reason – of course, even I find that quite nice. Having a beach holiday or a road trip and just lying in the sun a bit and enjoying the bliss of warm air, cold water and tanned skin. But really, you can spread this out throughout the year and do it whenever. Feel like a Christmas tree? Spark some joy into your Sunday blues and put one up for the hell of it. Keep it up for the whole year if you must. Love getting gifts for no reason? Did you know that we can literally do this whenever we want and just because it’s not December doesn’t mean we don’t have to suffer through wrapping the gifts? Set aside a Monday evening any day of the year to wrap a random gift to give to someone at a random time for absolutely no reason! Having the midweek slump and feel cracking that cracker for all the nonsense items that are going to spill out like a tissue paper crown, a weird small sticky man that you can prop against windows and a funny little fact? You can make the most of this by just hopping down to the crazy store and filling a packet with this kind of crap for half the price AND you get to choose the crap. “But what about the pop sound the cracker makes?” you say. Blow some air into the packet, tie it up and step on it and pop’s your uncle.

South Africa has more public holidays than I can count. I vote we capitalise on these. We don’t need to lay on the beach in December, we can do that over the Easter long weekend. We don’t have to have stressful check-ins with ourselves before a clock strikes 12, you can honestly do this on a random Tuesday. We don’t have to wait for December to see family for concentrated amounts of time and get home sick and anxious, save that for a cool autumnal day in May sometime where the heat of whatever moment will arise from that meal together will really warm you up.

No need to wait for December to make resolutions. You can have them every day. Eat more fruit today. Drink more water today. Read more books today. Go to the gym today. And if you don’t want to, and if there’s no December, you don’t have to promise yourself you will because, really, if you wanted any of the things December hits you with like a ton of bricks … you can have it today.

January hasn’t even ended and I am already tired of the hamster wheel and that is not its fault. It is December’s fault because had I just stayed on it, it would have been less tiresome and would not have to press begin. I could just keep going and have a December treat whenever I want. There’s 11 whole months to work with, why wait for one? Cancel it and let’s get on with life already.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.